More than 'Mogambo': The many shades of Amrish Puri

Most of his Bollywood career comprises a set repertoire - the bald, unconscionable don, the brutal policeman, the lecherous, covetous zamindar, or the ruthless politician.

But Amrish Puri always brought different shades to their rendition, and with his booming baritone, smouldering gaze, and imposing presence, he could stand his ground against stalwarts like Dilip Kumar, Raj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan.

