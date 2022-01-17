More tributes pour in on Kathak icon Pandit Birju Maharaj's demise

As India woke up to the sad news of legendary Kathak icon Pandit Birju Maharaj's demise on Monday, several B-town celebs shared their heartfelt tributes for him.

Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared a painting of Pandit Birju. Along with it, she wrote, "Oh no!! Huge loss for our nation... Saddened to learn of the passing of legendary Kathak dancer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit #BirjuMaharaj. Om Shanti."

Swara Bhasker shared the leged's photo on Twitter and wrote, "Will always cherish the blessing of having seen Maharaj ji live on stage, heard his lec dems, seen that magic up close. Shatt Shatt to this legend. Deepest condolences to #BirjuMaharaj ji's family, fraternity and students. A Sun has set in the world of classical arts."

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan shared a clip of Pandit Birju training Kamal Haasan for 'Unnai Kaanadhu', the famous song from the film 'Vishwaroopam'. "Will miss you Pandit Birju Maharaj ji ... your contribution to the world of Kathak cannot be described in words !! What an honor it was working with you. RIP," he wrote.

Kajol tweeted, "Pandit Birju Maharaj was a legend and an absolute wonder to watch... The world lost something priceless today. Rest In Peace, my deepest condolences to his family. #birjumaharaj," along with a photo of the stalwart.

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar also paid his tribute by sharing Pandit Birju's photo on his Instagram story and wrote, "RIP Maharaj ji #legend."

Several other members of the film fraternity including Madhuri Dixit, Hema Malini, Kamal Haasan and more have shared their condolences for the demise of the Kathak icon on social media.

Birju Maharaj passed away after suffering breathlessness. He was 83 when he breathed his last, surrounded by his family at his Delhi residence.

( With inputs from ANI )

