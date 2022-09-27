More trouble for Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi as police take samples for drug tests

Kochi, Sep 27 A day after Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested and released on bail for allegedly abusing a woman reporter during an interview, the police probe team on Tuesday decided to delve deeper into the case.

As part of the investigation, the samples of his nails, hair and blood will be sent for more laboratory tests to ascertain if he takes drugs.

Meanwhile, the Producers Association also is looking into the complaint.

The Association has decided to take statements of those present during the said interview.

Earlier also, there have been complaints against the actor over his unprofessional behaviour causing financial loss to the producer.

He managed to get bail as he was charged under bailable sections.

Bhasi lost his cool when probing questions were posed at him during the promotion of his latest film, 'Chattambi'.

Sensing trouble, he later apologised for his rude behaviour and said that his reaction was just like someone else's when insulted.

But the police registered a case and asked him to present before them.

On Monday, he sought a day's leave to appear before the police, but later changed his mind and decided to present himself the same day.

After an hour's questioning, the police arrested the young actor.

Bhasi, who began his career as a radio jockey, turned a video jockey and made his debut as an actor in 'Pranayam' in 2011 that turned out to be a blockbuster. The film was directed by Blessy and starred Mohanlal and Anupam Kher. After that there was no looking back, so far he has acted in around 50 films.

