Morgan Wallen completes donation pledge to Black-led groups after racial slur scandal

Country singer and songwriter Morgan Wallen has now completed his USD 500,000 donation pledge to Black-led groups, following his racial slur scandal.

According to Fox News, Wallen had pledged USD 100,000 to the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville earlier this month, his manager Seth England said.

The 'Sand In My Boots' singer donated USD 300,000 to the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC). USD 135,000 from it was redistributed to other organizations by the BMAC, according to USA Today.

Another USD 100,000 went to Rock Against Racism via Big Loud Records, the outlet reported.

Wallen had made headlines back in February after a video surfaced of him using the N-word.

He received backlash online and in the country music industry. Even though he was nominated for multiple Academy of Country Music Awards, Wallen was not included in the ceremony in any capacity.

The singer was also dropped by his record label and his music was banned from iHeartRadio.

Wallen later opened up about the video and his choice to use a racial slur months after the video surfaced in an interview with Michael Strahan.

"I was around some of my friends and we just, we say dumb stuff together. In our minds it's playful. It sounds ignorant but that's really where it came from, and it's wrong," Wallen said.

As per Fox News, he added, "We were all clearly drunk and I was asking his girlfriend to take care of him because he was drunk and he was leaving. I didn't mean it in any derogatory manner at all."

( With inputs from ANI )

