"Most difficult scene of my life": Arjun Rampal reflects on filming 26/11 scene in 'Dhurandhar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Actor Arjun Rampal's performance as Major Iqbal in Aditya Dhar-directed film 'Dhurandhar' has received widespread praise for its intensity and depth.

Rampal's portrayal, particularly in scenes depicting Major Iqbal's role during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has sparked significant conversation among audiences and critics alike.

The actor recently described the particular scene as the "most difficult" of his life.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, Rampal posted a detailed gratitude note reflecting on his experience working on the film.

One of the fans detailed a highly tense sequence, focusing on the 26/11 terror attack and wrote, "The 26/11 scene was very impactful, as an audience we felt Hamza's character, which Ranveer Singh portrayed painfully amazing, but as an Indian, how did you and other star cast felt while acting as your character and after the scene was cut?"

To this, Rampal responded, "The most difficult scene of my life."

In the post, the actor expressed deep gratitude to the entire team.

A part of his post read, "#dhurandhar which is a vision and passion of one man, my Boiya (Kashmiri for brother) @adityadharfilms the day you narrated me the film, I realised what an important film you wanted to make, a story would unfold, in the uniquest narrative style. The level of research, the depth in all characters, the creation of each character from their look to their attitudes. You surprised, kept surprising. But most importantly, you soaked up all the pressure while filming and never had a bad day. Thank you Boiya. Love you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Rampal (@rampal72)

'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar, features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor