Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini, Eesha Deol cast vote in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : As the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections began on Monday, veteran actor and BJP candidate Hema Malini, accompanied by her daughter Eesha Deol, cast their votes at a polling booth in Mumbai.

The iconic duo proudly displayed the indelible ink marks on their fingers, symbolising their participation in the democratic process.

Interacting withafter exercising her franchise, Hema Malini expressed optimism, stating, "A large number of people are coming to vote. Yes, (400 paar) will be successful."

Her daughter, Eesha Deol, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the importance of voting and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in advancing the nation both domestically and internationally. She remarked, "Every vote counts. He (PM Modi) is doing a lot of things for the country."

Hema Malini, representing the Bhartiya Janta Party, currently serves as the Member of Parliament from Mathura.

The Mathura Lok Sabha constituency, situated in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, witnessed a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) during the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

This high-profile constituency has historically been a bastion for various parties, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of Indian politics.

As a two-term Member of Parliament from Mathura, Hema Malini seeks her third consecutive victory in the elections.

Reflecting on her past successes, Malini emphasizes the importance of translating support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi into votes, urging citizens to diligently exercise their democratic rights.

While Hema Malini graced the Mumbai polling booths with her presence, her daughters, Isha and Ahana Deol, have also actively engaged with the electorate, garnering support for their mother's candidacy.

In the broader context of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai witnessed voting across six constituencies, including Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central, as part of Phase 5 on Monday.

Additionally, several constituencies in Maharashtra, such as Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane, actively participated in this phase.

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra stands as the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the final results scheduled for declaration on June 4.

Key contests in various constituencies feature prominent leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, LJP (Ramvilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JKNC chief Omar Abdullah, and RJD leader Rohini Acharya.

To ensure a peaceful voting environment, extensive security measures have been implemented across the 94,732 polling stations, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams, as per the directives of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

These measures aim to facilitate a smooth and secure voting process, upholding the democratic values of the nation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor