"Mother daughter trip of dreams": Mira Rajput, Misha enjoy Taylor Swift's Munich concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Mira Rajput's holiday got exciting as she attended Taylor Swift's concert in Munich with her daughter Misha.

The mother-daughter duo had a fantastic time at the concert, creating memories they will cherish forever.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Mira shared a reel from the venue in which Misha can be seen recording the concert on her phone. The two also posed for an adorable selfie.

Sharing the video, Mira Rajput wrote, "Core memory with my sunshine swiftie. We couldn't believe it! Mother daughter trip of dreams."

The Internet showered love on the video. A user wrote, "Awesome ... will be soo memorable for you both."

Another user wrote, "Seems like I'm gonna bump into you two at BTS concert too."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-CtnwFtPN8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier this month, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their wedding anniversary.

To celebrate the special occasion, Shahid shared an adorable picture with his wife and wrote in the caption, "My HAPPY PLACE"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9H3PbLyzkp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mira, too, took to her Instagram handle and shared an anniversary wish for her husband. She also posted a video with several wedding and vacation pictures, along with glimpses of their happy moments together.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their kids, Zain and Misha, on the beach.

In a video, Mira and Shahid can be seen enjoying a drive together. Her video captures many such sweet moments of the couple.

She wrote in the caption, "You're the one I... Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor"

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016, while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor