Mother's Day 2022: Bollywood songs that celebrate spirit of motherhood

Listening to your favourite songs with your dear ones is a love language all on its own. And if you fall short of words while expressing your feelings to your mom this Mother's Day, then music will definitely work wonders for you.

Thankfully, Bollywood has created several songs dedicated to mothers over the years, reiterating the importance of 'Maa' in our lives.

So, check out the below mentioned soothing melodies that you can play this Mother's Day to shower love on your mom.

1. Tu Kitni Achhi Hai (Raja Aur Runk)

Mother's Day celebration is incomplete without listening and crooning to this soulful track 'Tu Kitni Achhi Hai'. Sung by legendary Lata Mangeshkar, 'Tu Kitni Achhi Hai' is from the 1968 film 'Raja Aur Runk'. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the music while Anand Bakshi penned the lyrics. The song's picturised on Bollywood's favourite on-screen mother Nirupa Roy.

Hook line: Tu Kitni Achchhi Hai, Tu Kitni Bholi Hai, Pyaari Pyaari Hai O Maa Aa Aa O Maa

2. Maa (Taare Zameen Par)

It's difficult to control your tears while listening to 'Maa' song from Aamir Khan-starrer 'Taare Zameen Par' as the track depicts the fear and pain of a little boy (essayed by Darsheel Safary) who has been forced to stay away from his mom (played by Tisca Chopra) in a boarding school. The touching lyrics were penned by Prasoon Joshi. Credits also go to Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy for beautifully directing the song.

Hook line: Tujhe Sab Hain Pata, Hain Na Maa, Tujhe Sab Hain Pata..Meri Maa

3. Luka Chuppi (Rang De Basanti)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is no more with us but her divine voice will always fill our hearts with love. 'Luka Chuppi' is one of her such creations. At the age of 75, she stood for 8 hours to record Rang De Basanti's Luka Chuppi song with AR Rahman in 2006. The song comes in the movie at a point when a mother (Waheeda Rehman) lost her son (R. Madhavan) in a plane crash. The lyrics are so touchy that will make everyone teary-eyed.

Hook line: Luka chuppi bahut hui, saamne aa ja naa..Kahan kahan dhoondha tujhe...Thak gayi hai ab teri maa

4. Aisa Kyun Maa (Neerja)

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and written by Prasoon Joshi, 'Aisa Kyu Maa' from 'Neerja' will remind you of all the times you've really needed a hug from your mother. For the unversed, the film features Sonam Kapoor as Neerja Bhanot, a Pan Am chief purser who was gunned down by terrorists when Flight 73 was hijacked to Karachi in 1986. And in the song, the makers showed Neerja's adorable relationship with her mother.

Hook line: Ab tu chhupa le...Paas bula le, mann hai akela yahaan

5. Maa Meri Maa

In 2020, 'Indian Idol' and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Rahul Vaidya came up with a touching tribute to her mother on the occasion of Mother's Day. Titled 'Maa Meri Maa', the soulful song is an unplugged version. Interestingly, the music video of the song was shot by his mother.

Hook line: Main galti jo karta hu ..use maaf tum karti ho..oo maa meri maa

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor