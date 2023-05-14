Mother's Day: Alia Bhatt wishes her 'mammas', Kareena Kapoor Khan not in favour of a special day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : They are super hot moms of Bollywood. One is a new mom, while the other one manages two kids and works with ease. They are Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful frame featuring her two 'mammas' on her Instagram story. The frame features Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu shared the same frame with the caption, 'Our Day.' Alia has not shared anything about Raha or her own motherhood experience.

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan believes, Mothers don't need any special day. The 'Tashan' actor's post read, "We don't need a day... Every minute Every second of every day Is Mother's Day."

Kareena also shared a post by Karisma Kapoor featuring the two sisters with their mother Babita. Karisma captioned it, "To the strongest mama's I know ... Happy Mother's Day..." Kareena re-shared the post with the caption 'My lifelines.'

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016. Later in 2021, they became parents to Jeh.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor