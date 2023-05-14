Mother's Day cheer: Aashka Goradia to welcome first baby in November
By IANS | Published: May 14, 2023 01:24 PM 2023-05-14T13:24:04+5:30 2023-05-14T13:45:26+5:30
Mumbai, May 14 Former actress and entrepreneur Aashka Goradia announced her pregnancy on Sunday.
On Mother's Day, Aashka made a video announcement that she and her husband Brent Goble are all set to welcome their first child in November this year.
Aashka captioned the post: "On this Mother's Day - this becomes even more special! 'Our family and our practice grows by 1 this November! Send us a loving thought as we embark on our greatest journey yet!' Beach baby is on the way! #parentstobe......Thank you @mevada_kalpesh for this cutest announcement video......"
Aashka, who was a part of 'Bigg Boss 6', and her husband Brent Goble tied the knot in 2017.
