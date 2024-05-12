Mother's Day: Raveena Tandon gives a shout out to "ladies who shaped her life"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : This Mother's Day actor Raveena Tandon paid tribute to all those ladies who played an instrumental role in shaping her life.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped several pictures with her mother and her maternal aunts.

" (toast) to the ladies who shaped my life ! Happy Mothers Day Moms! Love you'll! @reshma_thadani," she wrote.

Raveena also received a shout out from her daughter Rasha on the occasion of Mother's Day. She shared a string of images and videos with Raveena, flaunting the mother-daughter love.

Reacting to the post, Raveena commented, " (heart emojis) Bigg kisssiiiii when I'm back."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena recently wowed the audiences with her compelling performance in the Disney+ Hotstar courtoom drama 'Patna Shuklla', alongside co-stars late Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Welcome 3'. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

Her daughter Rasha is all set to make her acting debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan. The film is not titled yet and it's produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor. Abhishek Kapoor has directed it.

