Mouni Roy runs for life after hearing leopard's spine-chilling roar on her trek

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actress Mouni Roy recently went on a trek, and was petrified as she heard the roar of a leopard while she was strutting around.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from her trek. She also penned a long note in the caption as she shared her experience of being in nature's lap.

She wrote in the caption, "Went trekking today in the jungle. Walked up and downhill, through waterfalls, heard a leopard roar & ran for our lives. Happy holidays everyone".

Earlier, the actress enjoyed a home-cooked Bengali feast after a long time.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram, the actress uploaded a picture of cooking something interesting, asking her InstaFam to guess what she is making.

"After ages x, guess the dish?", she wrote.

The 'Naagin' actress shared another hint in the form of another video of something exciting being made in the kitchen.

Mouni revealed her appetizing Bengali feast, which included Deemar jhaal, aloo shedhdho, and ghee rice.

Uploading a clip of the lavish spread on social media, Mouni wrote, "Deemar jhaal, aloo shedhdho ghee rice: simply by your truly (sic)".

Talking about her professional commitments, Mouni will next be seen in the forthcoming OTT thriller project, alongside Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shaheer Shaikh.

