Mouni Roy shares glimpses of her 'Sunday x' with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : Actor Mouni Roy shared glimpses of her Sunday routine with her husband Suraj Nambiar and her pet.

Roy took to Instagram to share the pictures from her gallery on Sunday. "Sunday x.", she captioned the post.

In the first picture, she can be seen posing with her husband and her pet dog.

She wore a pink dress and left her hair untied.

She was sitting on a couch with her pet in the second and fourth pictures. She was giving a pose for the camera while holding a book in the third picture.

As soon as she shared the post, fans and industry friends showered love on Ira in the comment section.

The actor and her best friend Disha Patani commented, "Cutiess." Another social media user wrote, "The most beautiful, warmest people in the world, I love you."

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali and South Indian rituals.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Mouni received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1" which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

She will be next seen in the upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film's official release date is still awaited.

