MP Sunny Deol 'Missing': Gurdaspur residents express anger with posters in protest

Sunny Deol, the actor known for his roles in movies like Gadar 2, is having a good time in Bollywood as his latest film scores big at the box office. However, on the political side, the people in his hometown Gurdaspur are not so happy. Even though Sunny won the election in 2019 and became a Member of Parliament, folks in Gurdaspur feel he's not paying attention to their problems.

Despite winning the election with a big margin, residents of Gurdaspur have put up posters around town saying, 'Sunny Deol is missing,' offering a reward for ₹50,000 if anyone can get him to visit and address their issues.

In a video shared on social media, a local expressed their frustration, saying that in the more than four years since Sunny Deol became their MP, he hasn't visited the town or shown that he knows about the challenges they face.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions. It is slated to be directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 became one of the highest grossing films of 2023. It wreaked havoc at box office and earned over Rs 691.08 crore. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film released in theatres on August 11 and clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. Gadar 2 brought back the hit jodi of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel back on the silver screens, and it also starred Utkarsh Sharma, Manish Wadhwa and Simrat Kaur in key roles.