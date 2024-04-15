'Mr and Mrs Mahi': Karan Johar introduces Janhvi, Rajkummar's character poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 : After unveiling the official release date, the makers of the upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao released the new poster introducing the characters.

Taking to Instagram, producer Karan Johar treated fans with a new poster and captioned the post, "It's time to follow YOUR dreams, the field is yours to own! #MrAndMrsMahi in cinemas on May 31st, 2024!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The poster captures Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor facing the stadium as they cheer for the Indian cricket team while wearing blue jerseys with the number 7 written on it.

The poster also introduces Janhvi as Mahima and RajKummar as Mahendra.

The poster also reads, "You don't have to always live your parents' dream. Live yours..."

Originally slated for an April release, the sports drama is now set to hit cinemas on May 31, 2024, as confirmed by Karan Johar recently.

Recently, taking to his Instagram handle, Johar shared the exciting news with fans, expressing his enthusiasm for the project. In his announcement post, he emphasized the film's significance, describing it as more than just a story but an exploration of dreams and the obstacles posed by loved ones. He expressed his closeness to the project and eagerly awaited the opportunity to share more details with fans.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, known for his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and RajKummar Rao after their successful stint in 'Roohi.'

The film promises to be a captivating sports drama, offering audiences a compelling narrative coupled with stellar performances from the lead actors.

Apart from this, Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting lineup of projects in the pipeline.

Apart from her role in 'Devara' alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan, she is set to star in 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan and 'RC16' alongside Ram Charan.

On the other hand, RajKummar Rao is gearing up for the release of the biopic 'Srikanth,' which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024.

Additionally, Rao has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor