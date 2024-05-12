Mr and Mrs Mahi trailer: RajKummar Rao, Janhvi Kapooor shine in cricket-themed romance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : The trailer of RajKummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' has been unveiled.

The film seems to be high on cricket, drama and love. The trailer shows in flashback scenes that Rajkummar Rao's dream of getting selected in the national India team is shattered and he is grappling to come to terms with it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C63UuBMIzNS/?hl=en

When Mr. Mahi (RajKummar) discovers Mrs Mahi (Janhvi) can play cricket, he decides to coach her.

Sharing the trailer's link on Instagram, producer Karan Johar took to Instagram and wrote, "It's MORE than just a story...it's a journey of self-discovery, defying odds & hitting doubt out of the park when it comes to chasing YOUR dream with an imperfectly perfect partnership!#MrAndMrsMahi TRAILER OUT NOW. In cinemas on 31st May 2024!"

'Mr & Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

Meanwhile, RajKummar is also gearing up for the release of the biopic 'Srikanth,' which chronicles the inspiring journey of industrialist Srikanth Bholla, set to hit theatres on May 10, 2024.

Additionally, Rao has an exciting lineup of projects, including the highly anticipated 'Stree 2' opposite Shraddha Kapoor and the family drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video' opposite Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Janhvi has 'Ulajh' in her kitty as well.

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor