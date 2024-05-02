'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan a brilliant visualiser: 'Laapataa Ladies' writer

Mumbai, May 2 'Laapataa Ladies' writer Sneha Desai was all praise for Aamir Khan's power of visualisation at Vartalaap, a forum featuring conversations with screenwriters and lyricists in Mumbai.

Aamir Khan is known as 'Mr Perfectionist' in the industry, so the media asked Desai if she felt she was under pressure when she was working with Kiran Rao, the much-acclaimed film's director, or Aamir Khan, the producer.

Desai said, "Getting perfection in the writing wasn't a compulsion, It was more of pleasure. Aamir Khan is given this tag of perfection because cinematically his brain is so brilliant that when you take the story to him, which is still on paper, he can visualise the writing being translated on the screen as he's reading the script, which we might not be able to see."

Delving deeper into Aamir's ability to visualise scenes, Desai said, "Whether you call it his experience or craft, or his ability, he can visualise the edits of the scene, and he can visualise how the audience will react to the scene."

She added, "The same goes for Kiran Rao. She has done so much work as an assistant and producer, she has handled so many projects, that she has a ready solution for every problem and if there is something wrong, she can explain logically why it is so."

So, how do they transmit their perfection to the others who work with them? "It is not like they try to force their perfection on others," Desai noted, adding, "They explain the whole thing very lovingly to you, and when you take your work to such intelligent and correct people, you tend to quality control your own work beforehand, so that you can give work worthy of their level."

'Laapataa Ladies', helmed by Kiran Rao, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, and featuringt Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, tells the story of two brides who lose themselves during a train ride.

The screenplay and dialogues of 'Laapataa Ladies' are written by Sneha Desai with Divyanidhi Sharma.

