Mrs Deshpande OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know About Madhuri Dixit’s Upcoming Psychological Drama

Bollywood's dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit is making a comeback in the OTT world with a new psychological drama 'Mrs. Deshpande'. Trailer of this psychological thriller was released a week back and has created excitement among fans as everyone will see a new side of her acting. Series will revolves around the murder mystery. This series will released on December 19, 2025 on Hotstar.

Ahead of release, Madhuri Dixit shared a message on X and posted a trailer. In her post she wrote, "Kabhi kabhi killer ko pakadne ke liye, killer ki hi madad leni padti hai".

In the psychological thriller series Mrs. Deshpande, Madhuri Dixit departs from her glamorous roles to portray a complex and morally ambiguous character. Adapted from the French show La Mante, the series centers on Mrs. Deshpande, a seemingly ordinary housewife and serial killer imprisoned for 25 years. When a copycat murderer emerges, she must collaborate with her estranged detective son to stop the culprit, confronting their fractured relationship and hidden truths.

Starring Madhuri Dixit, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Arjun Pandey, and Siddharth Chandekar, among others, Mrs. Deshpande is produced by Elahe Hiptoola and Moiz Tarwadi under the banner of Somanwita Bhattacharya, Sabrina Singh and Protique Mojoomdar. The series explores themes of duality, fractured family relationships, trauma, identity, legacy, and psychological tension.

Watch Trailer of Mrs. Deshpande