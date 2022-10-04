Mruga Umrania, a rising actor, highlights the importance of passion and resilience in the entertainment world

The Liger movie actress, who has worked with production houses small and big, can’t emphasize enough the importance of loving one’s work.

A closer look around will let people see the bigger picture and the many positive developments taking place across sectors around the world. They also will notice how these developments could become possible because of a few determined professionals who believed in doing the unusual in their niches. However, a few success stories only blindly followed what others did, hardly bringing about a wave of great change in their industries, while a few others chose to carve their own niche by walking on unconventional paths and putting in rigorous efforts each day to not just become their best version, but also inspire other aspiring talents in the industry. The entertainment world is in awe of one such professional and rising actor named Mruga Umrania, whose work speaks for herself. However, she credits a major part of her success to her passion for her work and her resilience in the industry.

Mruga Umrania says that becoming an actor after doing modelling wasn’t all about sunshine and happiness for her. But, if it hadn’t been for her love for her work, she wouldn’t have been able to grab valuable projects and roles and prove her mettle as an actor and performer in the industry. Even after working in films like Liger and Manto and with various production houses while also doing music videos, she always felt the hunger to do more and be more, and this ignited the fire within her to challenge herself as an artist.

She says that aspiring actors must continuously practice their art at home and everywhere else, gain more inspiration from people, nature, experiences, etc., and try to infuse the same into their daily practice to improve their craft as actors. For that, the pre-requisite is the passion for art, she says. She highlights that unless people fall head over heels in love with what they do, things will always appear tougher for them in their journeys. Besides this, she wants people to learn resilience to stay steadfast on their paths and determinedly move ahead daily to get nearer their goals and visions in life, just like she did.

Mruga Umrania (@mrugaumrania), as an actor, has stunned people, and as a spiritual soul and a fitness lover, she has also turned heads.

