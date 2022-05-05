Mrunal Thakur disappointed on Jersey’s box office failure

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer sports drama Jersey, a remake of the 2019 National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, fell way short of expectations in terms of box office returns. As per Bollywood Hungama, the film has grossed only Rs 17.20 crore domestically.. In an interview, Mrunal has opened up on Jersey’s box-office failure. She said, “It is disappointing, no doubt. But there have been many external reasons. Lekin haan, one does tend to feel low. Anyway, we will work harder next time. One more reason can be that the South version has been available on YouTube.”

Mrunal further said that she doesn’t know what people want to watch. She feels that maybe they want to larger-than-life content. “But an actor does not choose films. It is really mysterious. Even romantic films are not being made; I would love to explain the genre of romance,” said the actress. On the work front, Mrunal will be next seen in Pippa, which is based on the life of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The movie also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead role and is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. She also has Thadam opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani in the pipeline. In addition to this, Mrunal will make her Telugu film debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam.

