Mrunal Thakur Reveals That She Is Considering Freezing Her Eggs; 'It Is Important Find Balance Between Your Life and Career'

Mrunal Thakur who started her journey as a television actor has now become known face in film industry. She has managed to keep audience entertain with her back-to-back hits. recently the Sita Raman actress talked about her personal life, her tough time in love life. The 31 years old actress also revealed that she is considering freezing her eggs.

Mrunal said that it is important to find balance between your life and career, but you are always trying to figure out the make balance. And relationships are hard and for that it is important to find right partner. Mrunal on egg freezing said that she is also considering of egg freezing.

Talking about the bad days' actress said, "I was using my work as a Band-Aid, but the moment I packed up and went home, I was miserable. Now, I talk it out to get it out of my system. I do therapies, it's important for anyone, especially actors who play different characters. I have people who ground me, my friends and my sister. My cat also makes such a difference in my life.”

Mrunal Thakur started her journey from small screen. She was a part of Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhaghya were she played role of Pragya's younger sister. She left that serial to peruse bigger dreams as a big screen actor. She made her big screen debut through Marathi Film Vitti Dandu. She is also known for her roles in movies like, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.