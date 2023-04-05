Mrunal Thakur turns the heat in a blue bikini from her beach vacation

Mrunal Thakur who is known for her acting prowess recently stunned her fans with a few of her bikini clicks. In the photos, shared by Mrunal on her official Instagram account, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a stunning blue bikini. She is all smiles while posing for the camera. Mrunal simply captioned the photos: “Photo dump." While a section of fans flooded Mrunal’s post with compliments, others seemed a little disappointed.

For the unversed, Mrunal Thakur made her acting debut with the television show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti Yeh Khamoshiyaan in 2012. She rose to fame with the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya. The actress got her first break in Bollywood with her 2018 film Love Sonia. After working with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 and Shahid Kapoor in Jersey, Mrunal Thakur became a household name with Sita Ramam, a period romantic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapuddi.