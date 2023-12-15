Mrunal Thakur's selfie with Daniel Radcliffe of Harry Potter fame goes viral!

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently posted a selfie with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. In the said photo, Mrunal is seen smiling widely alongside Daniel, who is seen wearing a mask in the image. In one of her Instagram stories, Mrunal and her friend are seen confessing their love for the actor. Focusing the lens on her friend, Mrunal is heard yelling in the background, "Daniel, we love you.

As soon as the video began circulating, fans reacted to the clip and picture. One person wrote, "Damnnnn She's jst living alllll of Our (potterhead's) childhood dreams (sic)." Many dropped heart emojis underneath the post, while one person commented, "We don't consider him as the real Daniel. He is not wearing glasses.

Mrunal has been riding high on the success of her 2022 Telugu debut Sita Ramam and her latest release, Hi Nanna. The film that also stars Kiara Khanna, Jayaram and Angad Bedi in key roles saw Shruti Haasan play a cameo. Mrunal was praised for her performance in the film, with Allu Arjun writing, “ Dear Mrunal Your sweetness is haunting on the screen . It’s Beautiful like you.” Critics and the audience have also praised the actor for her performance in the film, especially given that her character is key to the story.