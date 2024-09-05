MS Dhoni's Unexpected Cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's 'GOAT' Movie Leaves Fans Stunned (Watch Video)

Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated movie GOAT is now in theaters. This movie is getting mixed reviews from the audience and film critics. As reviews are pouring in from the viewers of the morning shows, they have shared some spoilers on social media. As per the post on X, GOAT movie makers have brought some unexpected cameos in the movie.

In the movie MATTA song, actress Trisha Krishnan has made a special appearance and fans couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement on social media. Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni also appeared in one of the scenes.

Other than that, Shivakarthikeyan and YG Mahendran also marked their special presence in the film. With the help of AI, makers brought Captain Vikayakanth into this movie.

Special tribute to Captain Vijayakanth from team @jayprints_ for #TheGreatestOfAllTime 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/PxVU9WKHN7 — Vijay Fans Trends 🐐 (@VijayFansTrends) September 3, 2024

Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) is one of the most expensive films of 2024, produced with a budget of approximately Rs 400 crore. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and featuring a star-studded cast including Thalapathy Vijay, Prashanth, and Prabhudeva, the film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

With its theatrical release imminent, GOAT has already achieved significant commercial success, selling nearly 1 million tickets in advance and generating over Rs 50 crores in advance booking collections worldwide, marking Vijay's second consecutive film to achieve such pre-sale figures after last year's Leo.