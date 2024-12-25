MT Vasudevan Dies At 91: Legendary Malayalam Writer And Filmmaker Passes Away In Kerala

M.T. Vasudevan Nair, one of India’s most celebrated writers, died on Wednesday at a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was 91. The legendary author was also a renowned scriptwriter who revolutionised screenwriting in Malayalam cinema.

The Kerala government has announced two days of official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour Nair. Chief Minister Vijayan also directed the postponement of all government events, including a cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, as a mark of respect.

M.T.’s directorial debut, Nirmalyam, won the National Award for Best Film in 1974. Despite his success in filmmaking, he preferred writing fiction, where he captivated Malayali readers like few others. His novels, including Randamoozham, Asuravithu, Manju, Kaalam, and Nalukettu, have remained in print for decades. His short stories and the characters within them have become integral to Malayali culture.

Born in Kudallur, near Ponnani, M.T. displayed remarkable literary talent from a young age. At 29, he wrote Asuravithu, which many, including critic M. Leelavathi, consider the finest novel in Malayalam. His works were widely translated, making him one of India’s most internationally recognised regional writers. He was honoured with the Jnanpith Award in 1995.

M.T. was also a distinguished journalist who served as editor of Mathrubhumi Magazine. In this role, he mentored numerous young writers.

As a screenwriter, M.T. made his debut with the 1965 film Murappennu, directed by A. Vincent. He went on to craft scripts for cinematic classics such as Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Amrutham Gamaya, Panchagni, Parinayam, Aksharangal, Aalkoottathil Thaniye, and Thazhvaram. His last major theatrical release was Pazhassi Raja in 2013.

Most recently, an anthology of films titled Manorathangal, based on his short stories, was released on OTT platforms. It marked his final contribution to the screen.

M.T.’s immense contributions to literature and cinema will continue to inspire generations, and his legacy remains indelible in the hearts of his readers and viewers alike.