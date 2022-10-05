Mugdha Godse talks about her Dussehra celebrations

Mumbai, Oct 5 On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse spoke about the festivities and shared how she celebrates the festival.

The actress said that she cleans up her house and decorates it to ward off any evil or negative forces.

"I celebrate Dussehra by decorating my home in a traditional way. The main door is decked up with a lovely toran (a door hanging decorated with flowers or mango leaves). I move the furniture around to welcome Dussehra."

The 36-year old actress, who made her Hindi film debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' and went on to work in movies such as 'Jail', 'Heroine' and Tamil film 'Thani Oruvan' among others, explained the importance of the festival and how it symbolises the victory of good over evil.

"The spirit of this festival is divine and teaches a lot about the importance of believing in goodness. It leaves with the relief of knowing that Good overcomes Evil at the end of everything and that should remain with us always," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor