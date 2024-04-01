"Mujhe ek Hindustan UK mein banana hai": Vashu Bhagnani says 'Mission Raniganj', 'Shaitaan' shot at his England studio

New Delhi [India], April 1 : "Mujhe ek Hindustan UK mein banana hai," veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani's words efficiently sum up his dream of leaving a global footprint of the illustrious Indian cinema with his film studio in the UK.

Touted as "one-stop-shop", Bhagnani's Pooja Studios emerged as one of the most film-friendly shooting hubs lately. Built over three years ago in the UK, the studio is spread over a large area in the UK's Luton. It is just "36 miles from London."

The studio has enabled the shoot for Akshay Kumar-starrers 'Bellbottom' and 'Mission Raniganj', Rakul Preet Singh's 'Cuttputlli' and Ajay Devgn's latest 'Shaitaan' so far.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagnani opened up about his studio in detail.

" I am a dreamer. At the age of 57, I decided that I would go to London and set up a studio there. Not many people know that I have a studio in the UK. Movies like Bellbottom, Mission Raniganj were filmed at my studio. All coal mine scenes in Raniganj were shot at Pooja Studios. In fact, the scenes portrayed as Dubai and Pakistan in Bellbottom were actually shot at our studio in UK. Almost 80 per cent of Shaitaan was shot there...the big farmhouse which you saw in Shaitaan was created at my studio only," he shared.

" Over 400 people from India travelled to UK for the shoot of 'Ganapath' and 'Raniganj'. Also, one of my main reasons for establishing this studio was to create jobs for my Indian people and make them explore the world... It's my dream to be a good developer as well," he added.

Bhagnani also explained what made him establish the film studio abroad.

" In India, we sometimes face security issues as people come in large numbers on sets ... so it becomes difficult for us to shoot," he said, emphasising he is a true blue Indian and is aiming to make Indian cinema reach different parts of the world.

"I would be lying if I say I am not getting monetary benefits from this studio but my utmost priority is to help my fellow colleagues in the Indian film industry by providing them with a studio which has all the facilities. From best equipment to spacious area and food, the studio has everything. I have put my heart and soul in establishing this studio. It is like a one-stop shop. Come inside you will get everything...1947 se phle Britishers humare yaha aaye the aur ab mujhe unke yaha is studio ke zariye ek Hindustan UK mein banana hai," Bhagnani said.

However, it was not easy for the 'Coolie No. 1' producer to create his studio on the foreign soil.

"Filmmaking is not an easy business. We all have to take risks...From trucks, bikes to little little equipment, we transported everything from India to there...It's a pain but we did it. I am working in the UK but for India only," Bhagnani added.

Bhagnani's passion for cinema knows no bounds. His studio is relatively new but has managed to find a strong foothold in the filmmaking business.

In the coming months, Shahid Kapoor's Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues will also go on floors there.

"This year we will also start shooting for Shahid's Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues at our Pooja Studios .. maybe in May or June," Bhagnani revealed.

Several scenes of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have been shot at Bhagnani's UK studio.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor