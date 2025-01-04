Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani offer prayers at Somnath Temple in Gujarat

Gujarat [India], January 4 : Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, recently visited the Somnath MahadevTemple in Gujarat and offered prayers there with his son Anant Ambani.

As per the information received from Somnath Trust, the leading industrialist performed Jalabhishek and offered "worship material and clothes."

He also prayed for peace, well-being and prosperity in the country.

The Somnath temple located in Prabhas Patan near Veraval in Saurashtra on the western coast of Gujarat is believed to be the first among the twelve jyotirlinga shrines of Shiva. It is an important pilgrimage and tourist spot in Gujarat.

According to an inscription written in Sanskrit on one of the towers in the temple campus, one can travel to the south pole unobstructed by following the straight path from the tower in the south direction.

Mukesh Ambani recently celebrated 25 years of Reliance Industries' iconic Jamnagar refinery.

"Jamnagar is not only the best oil refinery in the world, it has the biggest gigafactory in the world, the biggest solar energy and fourth is the world's artificial intelligence infrastructure. Besides, the digital factory will also be in Jamnagar," Mukesh Ambani told the employees."It sets a platform, which will be a platform for growth for the next many decades, for all of you, for your children," Mukesh Ambani added.

Reliance is developing AI infrastructure in Jamnagar, a city considered a Jewel of Reliance family. Mukesh Ambani also said Jamnagar is a source of nature and conservation of the Reliance Foundation through its Vantara initiative.

Vantara programme, an umbrella initiative to focus on the rescue, treatment, care and rehabilitation of injured, abused and threatened animals, both in India and abroad, was launched in February 2024. Spread over 3000 acres within the Green Belt of Reliance's Jamnagar Refinery Complex in Gujarat, Vantara aims to be one of the leading contributors to conservation efforts globally.

Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, which happens to be the conglomerate's first, turned 25 years old last week. Twenty-five years ago, on December 28, 1999, Reliance launched its first refinery at Jamnagar.

