Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Badrinath Dham, Kedarnath Dham

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], October 20 : Industrialist Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, embarked on a spiritual journey to the sacred Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand, on Sunday.

Upon reaching Badrinath, Mukesh Ambani was warmly welcomed by Ajendra Ajay, President of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

For the occasion, Mukesh Ambani wore a white kurta pyjama that he teamed up with a beige Nehru jacket.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Shri Badrinath Dham and Shri Kedarnath Dham today. (Source: Media Incharge BKTC) pic.twitter.com/E9QJRtFqDM —(@ANI) October 20, 2024

Mukesh Ambani, known for his prominent role in the business world, took this opportunity to offer heartfelt prayers at the holy shrine.

The Badrinath Dham, nestled in the picturesque Himalayan region, holds immense religious significance for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Amid the serene and divine surroundings, Mukesh Ambani experienced a spiritual sojourn as they partook in the sacred rituals and sought blessings at the revered temple.

Last year also, Mukesh Ambani paid his visit but was accompanied by his family that time.

