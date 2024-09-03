Mukesh Chhabra on Casting the Ensemble for Netflix’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Netflix's IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which premiered on August 29, has quickly become popular for its realistic and emotional portrayal of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking incident. Audiences are not only praising the gripping story but also the talented ensemble cast. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra recently spoke about the effort it took to bring together such a stellar group of actors. The show features well-known names like Vijay Varma, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, and Arvind Swamy, who all contributed to the show's authenticity and impact. “When casting IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, we focused on creating an inclusive cast that could authentically represent their characters. Vijay Varma brought a fresh, thoughtful approach to his character, while Patralekhaa gave a powerful performance that highlighted her talent,” said Chhabra.

He also shared, “Casting Pankaj Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah for IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was a highlight of this project. Both are exceptional actors with a history of remarkable performances. Working with them was an incredible experience, and they brought an unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. They truly did justice to their characters, enhancing the overall impact of the show. Aditya Srivastava’s intense role as V K Agarwal truly added to the show’s realism.

Each actor, from Dia Mirza as Shalini to Arvind Swamy as DRS contributed uniquely. Manoj Pahwa and Anupam Tripathi also delivered impressive performances, adding further authenticity to the story, making the story come alive in a remarkable way.” The series also stars Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, Amrita Puri, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur, and Kanwaljit Singh, each playing a significant role in bringing this intense story to life.