Mukti Mohan's film 'A Wedding Story' to be released on This date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 : Actors like Mukti Mohan and Vaibhav Tatwawadi will be seen sharing screen space in a film titled 'A Wedding Story'.

Directed by Abhinav Pareek, the film will be out in theatres on August 30. On Friday, a poster of the film was unveiled.

Going by the poster, this supernatural horror film, penned by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee, promises to be a thrilling and intriguing cinematic experience.

Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi are also a part of the film.

As per a statement, the "film centres around a happy wedding that soon becomes plagued with ominous occurrences. A Wedding Story is rooted in tradition and steeped in cultural nuances, adding a unique depth to the horror genre."

A Boundless Black Film Production 'A Wedding Story' is produced by Vinay Reddy and Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee.

Mukti Mohan is also gearing up for the release of her web series Life Hill Gayi, which also features Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila, Vinay Pathak, Kabir Bedi, and Bhagyashree. The show is all set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 9.

