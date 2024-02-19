Mukul Chadha Talks About Working With Wife Rasika Dugal, Collaborating With Her for Their Film Fairy Folk

Acclaimed actor Mukul Chadda, known for his diverse roles, shares insights into the unique experience of collaborating with his spouse, Rasika Dugal, in their upcoming feature film "Fairy Folk." Mukul believes that when there is a sense of comfort, trust and mutual respect, such partnerships are not only possible but deeply fulfilling. The duo's creative synergy extends beyond "Fairy Folk." During the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mukul and Rasika joined forces to create, script and shoot the short film "Banana Bread", which they also acted in. This collaborative endeavor served as a testament to their shared passion for storytelling and filmmaking.

Reflecting on their partnership, Mukul Chadda remarked, "Working with my spouse, Rasika, has been an enriching experience, and always leads to something creatively satisfying. Her talent as an actress is, of course, known to all. She has a great aesthetic and often has very different ideas from mine, which make partnering with her very fruitful. The success of Banana Bread was a shot in the arm for us, and reinforced the need to do things together. 'Fairy Folk' goes a step further - it's a feature length film, in which we've improvised on all the scenes together. Collaborating with Rasika is always a lot of fun."

Directed by the talented Karan Gour, "Fairy Folk" promises to captivate audiences with the uniqueness of its storytelling and the freshness of its dialogue. It's funny and heart-wrenching at the same time. Set to hit cinemas on March 1st, the film is a testament to the power of collaboration and the beauty of shared creative endeavors.