Mumbai: Manoj Bajpayee Leases 2 Commercial Properties in Oshiwara for Rs 7.26 Crore Five-Year Rent

Actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee leased their two commercial properties in Andheri West. They leased out for monthly rent of Rs 10.9 lakh for five years, reported CRE Matrix. The office spaces are located on Veera Desai Road in the Lotus Signature Building. Each office covers a RERA carpet area of 1,905 sq ft. The place is being rented by Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt. Ltd. They have given a security deposit of Rs 43.7 lakh. CRE Matrix reported that the lease was registered on April 3, 2025.

The agreement signed by both parties includes a clause that states the rent will increase by 5% annually. This means that in the fifth year, the company will be paying him rent of Rs 13.3 lakh a month. Six assigned parking spots and a 75-day fit-out time for remodelling and refurbishment are also included in the lease. The commercial significance of the Andheri West location is reflected in this commercial lease, which will pay Rs 7.26 crore in rent over the licence period.

He bought four commercial properties in Oshiwara in 2023, in the locality where other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn have also invested in commercial properties. He invested Rs 32 crore in these properties. He also paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.86 crore.