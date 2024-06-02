Mumbai Police Confirms No Complaints Filed After Dispute Outside Raveena Tandon's Home

A video of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon getting into a heated argument with locals surfaced on social media. Reports initially claimed she was accused of verbally abusing and assaulting three women. The incident occurred as Raveena's driver was parking her car at her house, and a family of three passing by thought there might be a collision, leading to a confrontation. In the video, Raveena is seen outside her car trying to defend her driver, while bystanders talk about getting the police involved. However, recent updates from Mumbai's Khar police confirmed that no formal complaints have been made against Raveena.

Initial reports suggested the incident started when Raveena's driver was backing up her car into the parking area, causing concern for the passing family. This misunderstanding turned into an argument between the two groups.

Raveena stepped in to try to calm things down, but things escalated further. Despite the tension, both sides eventually walked away without any further issues. The police arrived at the scene after hearing about the altercation and questioned Raveena's staff, asking them to come to the Khar Police Station along with the other party involved.

However, both groups decided not to file any formal complaints. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and there was no actual collision between the vehicles. The police have confirmed they have not received any official complaints about the incident.