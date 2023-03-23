Mumbai Police find UK link in email sent to Salman Khan in threat case

Mumbai Police probing the threat e-mail case received by the Bollywood actor, have found a British link. While not much information is available about the email or the server by which it was sent, police have found that the mail was linked to a mobile number based in the UK. They are now trying to trace the person, whose name the number is registered. For the unversed, Salman last week received a fresh death threat in an e-mail following which the Mumbai police have lodged a case and started an investigation. Also, they have stepped up the security of Bollywood superstar.

According to the official, two Assistant Police Inspector (API)-rank officers and eight to ten constables are a part of Salman Khan's security detail round the clock. Also, fans will not be allowed to assemble outside the 57-year-old actor's residence-cum-office in Galaxy Apartments in suburban Bandra. On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company. The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.