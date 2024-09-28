Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 : Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, along with the company's technical head, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets.

The two have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday to provide their statements as part of the ongoing inquiry.

The summons comes after Advocate Amit Vyas filed a complaint, accusing the ticketing platform of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium.

According to Vyas, tickets that were originally priced at Rs 2,500 are being resold by third parties and influencers for as much as Rs 3 lakh. He has alleged that BookMyShow deceived the public and Coldplay fans, and is seeking an FIR to be registered against the company on fraud charges.

The EOW has already recorded Vyas' statement and has identified several brokers involved in the alleged ticket scalping. Further investigations are underway, and more individuals are expected to be summoned in connection with the case.

The Coldplay concert, set to take place from January 19 to 21, 2025, at DY Patil Stadium, is one of the most eagerly awaited events of the year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor