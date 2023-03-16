Mumbai Police to review Salman Khan's security after Lawrence Bishnoi issues death threat

Hours after Lawrence Bishnoi has issued fresh threats to Salman Khan over his blackbuck poaching case in a new interview. And post his threat, Mumbai police has reviewed actor Salman Khan's security on Wednesday, reported ABP news. In November 2022, Maharashtra government had upgraded the security of the superstar to Y+ category.Lawrence Bishnoi stated that the actor insulted his community by killing two blackbucks back in 1998, and asked him to apologise or face dire consequences. During the interview, Bishnoi stated that his entire community holds a grudge against Salman for insulting them.For the unversed, the blackbuck is considered to be a revered animal in the Bishnoi community.

Lawrence Bishnoi even revealed that Salman had offered him money as compensation for the act, but he refused as the community does not need it.He also asked Salman to visit the community's temple and apologise for hunting the blackbucks.Bishnoi also clarified that he has nothing against Bollywood celebs and that he was not targetting Salman for fame. "If we wanted fame or recognition, we could have killed just about any celebrity roaming near Juhu beach," he said. Salman was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan back in 1998 during the shoot of the film 'Hum Saath Saath Hai'The actor was then awarded a five-year jail term, but he was later released on bail