Mumbai witness hottest Sunday as temperature touches 40 °C, IMD sounds heatwave alert

On Sunday, Santa Cruz recorded 39.4°C, the season’s highest temperature. This was six degrees above normal. On the same day, Colaba recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C.While maximum temperatures in Mumbai for the month of March have touched 40 °C in the past, this would be the first in this season for the city. Most of the regions in the state are likely to witness dry weather. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are very likely to occur in isolated pockets over North Konkan as well, the weather department said.



Rains are likely to lash parts of South, Central and East India from March 15 to 17, the IMD said on Sunday. Northwest India might witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C in the next three days. The IMD predicted "no significant change thereafter". For central India, the IMD predicted a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2⁰C during the next two days and fall by 2-3°C thereafter. "Isolated to scattered light rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeast India during 12-14th March and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with a thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on 15-16th March," the IMD said in a press release on Sunday

