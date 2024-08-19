Munawar Faruqui on Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case, says 'Being a Man, I Feel Ashamed' (Watch Video)

In the wake of the horrifying incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered, the entire nation is rallying for justice. This shocking event has not only outraged the public but has also deeply affected celebrities. Among them, Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui has voiced his anguish, stating that he feels ashamed of being a man in light of this tragic incident.

Munawar Faruqui who is known for his bold statement, he recently commented on current Kolkata rape and murder case issue. He said,' 'Being a man, I feel very ashamed. And not just the incident in Kolkata, but we’ve been hearing so many such incidents with baby girls, and mujhe bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi hai ki kai log to animals ko bhi nahi chod rahe hain.'

Genelia Deshmukh also took his X (formerly Twitter) account to express her anger, writing, “Monsters need to be hanged!!! Just reading what the victim went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones – can’t even imagine how they are facing this tragedy. Independence for me would mean when the women in our country can truly feel secure.”

Just reading what #Moumita_Debnath went through sent chills up my spine. A woman, a lifesaver who was on duty faced this horror in the seminar hall. My heart goes out to the family and her loved ones - can’t even imagine how they are facing this… pic.twitter.com/DW0wVGrw26 — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) August 15, 2024

Update on Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The Kolkata rape and murder case has sparked significant outrage and protests across India following the brutal killing of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. The victim was reportedly raped by multiple assailants before being strangled and smothered to death. This incident has led to widespread demonstrations, particularly among the medical community, demanding justice and enhanced safety measures for healthcare workers.

A 15-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Kolkata Police to investigate the case, including the vandalism that occurred at the hospital following the incident. The police have issued summons to over 200 individuals, including politicians and doctors, for allegedly spreading misinformation or revealing the identity of the victim.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the case, focusing on the discrepancies in statements made by the former principal of the medical college and the prime accused, Sanjay Roy. The investigation includes a forensic psychological assessment of Roy, who is believed to have a troubled past.