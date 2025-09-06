Munawar Faruqui Shares Eid-e-Milad Wishes with Fans 🌙✨🤍

Comedian, musician, and performer Munawar Faruqui—known for his sharp wit, soulful music, and relatable storytelling—took a heartfelt pause from his busy schedule to connect with fans on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Currently hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga and in the midst of exciting new projects, Munawar is loved by audiences for the way he blends humor with emotion, always staying rooted in his cultural and spiritual values.

Taking to social media, Munawar expressed his devotion with the heartfelt words:

“Naa koi aap jaisa hai, naa koi aap jaisa tha. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi mubarak ho 🤍.”

Along with his message, he shared serene pictures from his spiritual visit, reflecting the festival’s essence of peace, gratitude, and togetherness. The post struck a chord with his followers, who flooded the comments with love and joined him in celebrating the day.

Beyond festive wishes, Munawar continues to chart new milestones in his artistic journey. After winning hearts as a stand-up star and television favorite, he is now stepping further into the world of streaming. His debut web series First Copy is set to return with an eagerly awaited second season, while his upcoming project Angadia promises to showcase another exciting dimension of his craft.