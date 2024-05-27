Munawar Faruqui Ties the Knot Again: Know All About His New Wife Mehzabeen Coatwala

Comedian Munawar Faruqui is frequently in the spotlight due to his personal and professional life. Recently, he made headlines in Bigg Boss for revelations about his marriage and personal matters. Reports now suggest that he has gotten married for the second time.

According to Times Now, comedian Munawar Faruqui recently got married and hosted a reception party for his family and close friends on May 26 in Mumbai. He reportedly tied the knot with Mehzabeen Coatwala, who is believed to be a makeup artist from the Memon community. The couple hosted a reception at ITC Grand Central, which was attended by close family and friends. The event was highly private, with strict restrictions on photography and mobile phones policy.

Sources indicate that only 100 relatives were invited to the reception, with an equal number of guests—50 from the bride's side and 50 from the groom's side. This intimate gathering ensured that the couple's special day remained private and exclusive

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who is a good friend of Munawar and has worked with him, reportedly attended the wedding. She even posted a selfie on her Instagram story with the song "Mere Yaar Ki Shadi Hai" playing in the background. Munawar was previously linked to actress Ayesha Khan, who also entered 'Bigg Boss 17' as a wild card contestant. Munawar was earlier married to Jasmine, and the two got divorced in 2022.

A few days ago, Munawar was admitted to the hospital. After being discharged, he updated on his health and mentioned that he is doing well.