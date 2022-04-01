'Murder In Agonda' trailer presents classical tale of whodunit mystery

Mumbai, April 1 Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who is known for her work in the crime series 'Mirzapur', is set for six releases this year, and among them is her upcoming whodunit series 'Murder In Agonda', the trailer of which was released on Friday.

The series follows a high-profile murder case in Goa that sends investigators on what seems like a wildgoose chase.

Talking about the series, the actress remarked that the series took her back to her childhood days of reading some of the most popular books of the crime fiction genre, "I love murder mysteries. Growing up, I was obsessed with reading Enid Blyton, Agatha Christie, Sherlock Holmes and Feluda's stories by Satyajit Ray."

The series, directed by Vikram Rai and shot in South Goa, will witness her essaying the role of Sarla, a forensic expert, who, unofficially lends her expertise to a case after she is persuaded by her brother.

She further said, "I'd find myself mentally trying to solve the mystery even before it was revealed in the book. In my head, I make a good detective. Murder In Agonda is my first mini series and I've had a really fun experience putting on my detective's hat and shooting for it in Goa."

The series, which also stars Asif Khan and Kubbra Sait, will premiere on Amazon MiniTV from April 8.

Apart from 'Murder In Agonda', Shriya is also awaiting the release of her next project, 'Crackdown 2'.

