'Murder Mubarak': A gripping tale of intrigue and deception - IANS Rating: ****

Mumbai, March 15 Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' is a riveting murder mystery that delves deep into the dark and twisted world of the elite. Set against the backdrop of the Royal Delhi Club, the film follows the investigation into a series of murders that unravel shocking secrets and hidden agendas.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast of talented actors, each delivering a stellar performance that adds depth and complexity to the narrative.

Sara Ali Khan shines as Bambi Todi, a young widow with a troubled past and penchant for deceit. Her portrayal is captivating, as she effortlessly navigates the complexities of her character's psyche, drawing the audience into her world of lies and manipulation.

Vijay Varma delivers a strong performance as Aakash Dogra, a lawyer entangled in a web of secrets and lies.

His portrayal is nuanced and compelling, as he portrays the inner turmoil of a man torn between loyalty and self-preservation. His chemistry with Sara Ali Khan is palpable, which adds depth and tension to their characters' relationship.

Pankaj Tripathi steals the show as ACP Bhavani Singh, the seasoned investigator tasked with unraveling the mystery behind the murders.

Tripathi's performance is masterful, as he portrays the character with a quiet intensity that is both captivating and chilling. His scenes are among the most gripping in the film, as he slowly pieces together the clues that lead to the shocking truth.

The supporting cast, including Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and others, deliver solid performances that add richness and depth to the narrative.

Each character is well-developed, with their own motivations and secrets that are gradually revealed as the story unfolds.

Visually, 'Murder Mubarak' is stunning, with lavish sets and breathtaking cinematography that captures the grandeur of the Royal Delhi Club and the gritty reality of its members' lives. The film's production design and costumes are top-notch, adding to the overall immersive experience.

The screenplay, adapted from Anuja Chauhan's book 'Club You To Death' by Suprotim Sengupta and Gazal Dhaliwal, is tight and well-paced, with just the right number of twists and turns to keep the audience guessing until the very end. The narrative is engaging, with enough suspense and drama to keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout.

Produced under the banner of Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan, and co-produced by Sharada Karki Jalota and Poonam Shivdasani, 'Murder Mubarak' is a must-watch for fans of mystery thrillers. With its gripping storyline, stellar performances and stunning visuals, the film promises to leave a lasting impression.

Movie: Murder Mubarak (Streaming on Netflix) Duration: 141 minutes

Director: Homi Adajania

Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, Priyank Tiwari, Deven Bhojani, Tara Alisha Berry, Aashim Gulati and Brijesh Kala

IANS Rating: ****

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor