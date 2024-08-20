Music festival Bandland back with second edition, deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : This November going to be a musical treat for music lovers as Music festival Bandland returns to Bengaluru with the second edition.

Bandland 2024 is set to take place on November 23 and 24 at the scenic NICE Grounds, BIEC, Bengaluru.

Following the roaring success of its inaugural edition, which saw thousands of music aficionados from across the country gather to celebrate an eclectic mix of sounds and stories, Bandland 2024 is ready to welcome an even more impressive lineup, which will be revealed soon. Last year, music festival witnessed legendary international bands like Deep Purple, Goo Goo Dolls, The War on Drugs, and Amyl and the Sniffers grace the stage alongside homegrown talents such as Parvaaz, SKRAT, Thermal and a Quarter, Aswekeepsearching and The F16s.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business - Live Events, BookMyShow, commented, "Last year, we set out to create something special - a place we could all call home with our very first IP that brought together bands from around the world and India. The energy at our first Bandland was like nothing else, with everyone fully soaking in an immaculate vibe! Whether you were a teen losing yourself in the mosh pit, a headbanger with your hands in the air or a parent sharing the music of your youth with your kids, Bandland became a home for everyone. This year, we're saying it again: Welcome back to Bandland. This is your music, your scene, your festival. Dive into the classics, belt out the anthems you love, and maybe even discover some new favourites along the way. Bandland is where you belong."

The event is curated by BookMyShow Live.

This year, Bandland 2024 is set to enhance this legacy with an even broader array of artists, promising a musical journey that feels both familiar and refreshingly new. The festival's theme centres around the idea of 'home' - a sanctuary of comfort, acceptance and authenticity. In the chaos of everyday life, where sometimes it feels like nothing seems to make sense.

