Music festival Lollapalooza to be back with third edition, dates announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Get ready to witness the third edition of the music festival Lollapalooza.

Lollapalooza's new edition will take place in Mumbai from March 8 to March 9, 2025.

The third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers. The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno, as per information shared by BookMyShow Live's team.

During the second edition, fans saw One Republic, Sting, Anoushka Shankar, The Rose, Eric Nam, Keane, and Prabh Deep enthralling the audience.

Nick Jonas, too, performed at Lollapalooza 2024.

He received a warm reception by his Indian fans at the Lollapalooza India event.

A clip from the Jonas Brothers' performance surfaced on social media, with the audience chanting "jiju, jiju" as Nick Jonas performed on stage.

Imagine and Jackson Wang performed at the first edition of Lollapalooza.

