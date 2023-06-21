Music is dichotomous for Srushti Tawade, brings both 'escape and reality check'

Mumbai, June 21 Singer-rapper Srushti Tawade, who is known for the song' Nishaana' from the Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Blurr' and rose to prominence with 'Hustle 2.0', has shared that music serves a dichotomous purpose for her: it provides escape from reality, and also gives a reality check.

The rapper said: "On the occasion of World Music Day this entire week, I have planned to listen to unexplored music, and create music of the kind that has not been created. Music to me is a blend that provides perfect escape from reality, and also gives a reality check sometimes."

She further mentioned: "Through my music too I try to keep a balance of both. I would also listen to 'Tu Aisa Kaisa Hai' by Osho Jain, the song is extremely relaxing and is my favourite."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor