Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija gets married

AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman got married to Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music composer took to Instagram to share the happy news and also posted a family picture from the nikah ceremony. As soon as Rahman shared the photo, fans showered him and the couple with congratulatory messages. Sharing the family picture, he wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple... thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love🌹🌹💍🌻🌻 @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan #nikkahceremony #marraige."

In the picture, the bride and the groom can be seen donning ivory white attires as they posed for a picture with the family.Meanwhile, on the work front, Rahman recently composed music for Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Heropanti 2'. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film was released on April 29. Earlier in January, Riyan and Khatija announced their engagement via a social media post. The ceremony was organised on December 29. Riyan wrote on Instagram, "With the blessings of the Almighty I’m happy to announce to you all my engagement with Khatija Rahman, @khatija.rahman musician, producer & philanthropist. The engagement happened on 29th December, on her birthday in the presence of close family and loved ones (sic)."

