Music Maestro A.R.Rahman’s eldest daughter Khatija gets engaged

Oscar-winning musician A.R Rahman's elder daughter Khatija Rahman got engaged to Fayaz on December 23 in Chennai.due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the ceremony was restricted to just family and close friends. Moreover, the wedding date has been finalized and will be a family affair as well.

Khatija Rahman made her singing debut in films with her father’s composition "O Maramanishi/Puthiya Manidha" in ‘Robo’ alongside the legendary SP. Balasubramanyam and his father AR Rahman directed by Shankar Shanmugam starring Rajnikanth. She was reportedly only 14 when she sang the song.Rahman is happily married to Saira Banu and they are blessed with two daughters, namely Khatija, Rahima and a son Ameen Rahman.

