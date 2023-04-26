Musical "Aashiqui 2" clocks 10 years, fans want lead pairs to be back

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 : The musical blockbuster "Aashiqui 2" starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor completed 10 years on Wednesday. Directed by Mohit Suri, this romantic tragedy is mostly remembered for its evergreen songs and the sizzling chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha.

To revisit the days of the shoot, Mohit shared a string of pictures on his Instagram. He captioned it, "10YearsOfAashiqui2 thank you everyone for all the love for this film and all that it's given me." He thanked the entire cast and crew of the film associated with it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrfnYFcPyxI/

Mohit shared all the BTS moments from the film that can make the fans feel nostalgic. In one frame, Aditya was walking on the edges of a railing. In another frame, Mohit was giving instructions to Aditya and Shraddha against the backdrop of snowcapped mountains.

Fans loved the fresh pair of Aditya and Shraddha in the movie. This pair turned out to be one of the biggest selling points for "Aashiqui 2." Fans commented on Mohit's post with a request to bring them back. One wrote, "The songsuff!" Another one wrote, "bring them back!"

Last year, the third installment of "Aashiqui" was announced, which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead role.

Meanwhile, Aditya was last seen in 'Gumraah', which is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit film 'Thadam.' Shraddha was last seen in "Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar" opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

