Musician Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation, Elon Musk responds

Veteran musician Elton John has decided to no longer using Twitter citing misinformation as the reason. The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

Veteran musician Elton John announced on Friday (December 9) that he is quitting Twitter. He wrote, "All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

In response to John's post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes the singer returns to the platform soon.

"I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?" Musk wrote.

